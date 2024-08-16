Swedbank AB Buys 86,502 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Swedbank AB raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,502 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.18% of Airbnb worth $174,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $619,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after buying an additional 3,558,178 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,919,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $87,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,919,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock worth $109,402,066 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,587,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,619. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.67. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

