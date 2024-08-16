Swedbank AB Grows Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 653.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,334,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024,269 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.27% of Marvell Technology worth $163,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $511,215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,414 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $181,559,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $4,772,495. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,574,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,575,054. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

