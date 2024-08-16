Swedbank AB Has $19.18 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $19,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in IQVIA by 45.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.63. The stock had a trading volume of 437,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,666. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.71. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

