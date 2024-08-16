Swedbank AB Has $20.23 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Swedbank AB raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $20,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11,541.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 141,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 140,461 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,193 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.40. 1,667,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,394. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.38.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $1,134,562.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,818.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $9,745,355.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $1,134,562.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,818.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,376 shares of company stock worth $13,730,237. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

