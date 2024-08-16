Swedbank AB Has $209.92 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,308,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,581 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $209,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.58, for a total transaction of $1,725,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,890.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.15. 358,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.22. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $102.32 and a one year high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

