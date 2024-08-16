Swedbank AB Has $21.05 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in CSX were worth $21,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CSX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after acquiring an additional 34,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 0.6 %

CSX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,870,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.97. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

