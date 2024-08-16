Swedbank AB Has $21.87 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.06% of Fastenal worth $21,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.45. 3,113,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average of $68.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.