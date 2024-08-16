Swedbank AB Has $33.29 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,023 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in FedEx were worth $33,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 8,610.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 166,972 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,239,000 after purchasing an additional 165,055 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,902 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at FedEx
In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 over the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FedEx Price Performance
FDX traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,482. The stock has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.70 and a 200-day moving average of $266.11.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
