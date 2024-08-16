Swedbank AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Swedbank AB lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,626,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,567 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $387,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ecolab by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 109,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,671,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ECL traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.66. 811,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.25. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

