Swedbank AB Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,400 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of Swedbank AB’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $720,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $468.88. 1,917,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,054. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $448.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.21, for a total transaction of $49,378,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,863,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,372,453,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,397.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.21, for a total transaction of $49,378,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,863,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,372,453,050.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,627,175 shares of company stock valued at $730,399,436 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

