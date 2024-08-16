Swedbank AB Sells 458 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Swedbank AB cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $28,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.00.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $466.72. The company had a trading volume of 427,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $469.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.36.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

