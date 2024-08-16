Swedbank AB Trims Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Swedbank AB lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,970,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 552,290 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in General Motors were worth $138,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 34.5% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.32. 10,589,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,841,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $50.50.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

