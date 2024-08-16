Swedbank AB Trims Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Swedbank AB reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,504 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.12% of First Solar worth $28,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,907,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR stock traded down $4.18 on Friday, reaching $225.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,665. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.97 and its 200 day moving average is $199.40. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FSLR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,949,855 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

