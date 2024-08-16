SWS Partners Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SWS Partners grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.2% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Intel were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 84,674,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,251,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.12.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.