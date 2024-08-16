Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Up 7.3%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $22.95. Approximately 672,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,467,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

SYM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Symbotic from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $364,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,212.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $341,654.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at $890,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 17,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $364,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,212.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,107 shares of company stock worth $6,315,527. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Symbotic by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Symbotic by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Symbotic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Symbotic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

