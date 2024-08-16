Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Barclays

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 631,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,369. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3499999990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith A. Goldan acquired 1,250 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $25,037.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,038.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,519,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,222,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,667 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,313,000 after buying an additional 1,660,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,236,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,360,000 after buying an additional 1,129,000 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

