Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Short Interest Update

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Talis Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of Talis Biomedical stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,588. Talis Biomedical has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Talis Biomedical stock. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Talis Biomedical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company, focusing on developing medical devices for infectious diseases and other conditions at the point of care in the United States. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.