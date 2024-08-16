Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.450-4.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.51. 1,535,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,230. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tapestry from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

