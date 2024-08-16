Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 622,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Target Hospitality stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,624. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.14. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $16.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 41.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

