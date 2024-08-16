TD Cowen Cuts Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target to $405.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EG. Bank of America increased their price target on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $387.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $431.00.

Everest Group stock opened at $373.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.26. Everest Group has a 52-week low of $343.36 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Everest Group will post 61.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EG. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

