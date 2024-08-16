TD Securities Raises CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$92.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$84.78.

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$77.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$72.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.64. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of C$52.82 and a 12 month high of C$78.16.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 400 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total value of C$29,388.00. In other news, Director Tom Peddie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.75, for a total transaction of C$295,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$36,875. Also, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total value of C$29,388.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,188. Corporate insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

