Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Financial Comparison

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Technology Solutions and Creative Realities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Realities 0 0 1 0 3.00

Creative Realities has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.24%.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Technology Solutions has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 3.3, suggesting that its share price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Technology Solutions and Creative Realities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Creative Realities $47.51 million 0.93 -$2.94 million ($0.21) -20.24

Technology Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Creative Realities.

Profitability

This table compares Technology Solutions and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Creative Realities -4.31% -2.74% -1.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Creative Realities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Creative Realities beats Technology Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Creative Realities

(Get Free Report)

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company's solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides hardware system design/engineering, hardware installation, content development, content scheduling, post-deployment network and field support, and media sales, as well as media management and distribution software platforms and networks; device and product management; and customized software service layers, systems, experiences, workflows, and integrated solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, retail, digital out of home comprising advertising networks and retail media networks, foodservice/quick-serve restaurants, financial services, gaming, and sports and entertainment venues. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

