TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target Cut to $34.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TechTarget from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on TechTarget from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TechTarget from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechTarget has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of TTGT opened at $26.20 on Monday. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $747.98 million, a PE ratio of -104.80, a PEG ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.07.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 495,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,375 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

