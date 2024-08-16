Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 51,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 24,271 shares.The stock last traded at $17.25 and had previously closed at $16.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Tectonic Therapeutic Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tectonic Therapeutic

The stock has a market capitalization of $774.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 2.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECX. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter worth about $961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,233,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter worth $7,099,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

