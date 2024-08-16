Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Down 27.7% in July

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,819,700 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 2,516,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 371.4 days.

Telefónica Stock Up 6.4 %

Telefónica stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. 208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,227. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

