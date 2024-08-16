Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Down 27.7% in July

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,819,700 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 2,516,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 371.4 days.
Telefónica Stock Up 6.4 %
Telefónica stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. 208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,227. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33.
