Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TLS. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.30.

Telos Trading Up 26.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Telos stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. Telos has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $198.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 8,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $31,232.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Telos news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld bought 8,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $31,232.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 394,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,039.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 158,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $379,159.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,350.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 522,041 shares of company stock worth $1,911,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Telos in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Telos in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Telos by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

