Telos’ (TLS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

TLS has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.30.

Get Telos alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telos

Telos Stock Up 26.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $2.77 on Monday. Telos has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.05.

In other news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 158,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $379,159.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,350.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld purchased 8,219 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $31,232.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood purchased 158,644 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $379,159.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,350.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 522,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the first quarter worth about $58,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Telos by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.