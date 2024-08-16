Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) CEO Faraz Ali Sells 9,748 Shares

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) CEO Faraz Ali sold 9,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $28,171.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,276.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNYA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 449,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.43. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNYA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNYA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 43.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

