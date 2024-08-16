Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT Lowered to $15.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TME. Benchmark upped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

TME stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.29 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $105,328,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $81,542,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $122,775,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,116,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094,511 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

