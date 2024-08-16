Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,803,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 8,302,057 shares.The stock last traded at $11.23 and had previously closed at $11.12.

Several research analysts recently commented on TME shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa America lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,328,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,542,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,775,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,116,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

