Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 6,462,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 8,396,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Several research firms have issued reports on TME. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa America cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.72.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,129,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,124 shares during the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,808,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 58.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,180,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,347 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

