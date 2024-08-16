TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0153

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $85.09 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00034534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011841 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007738 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,957,931,677 coins and its circulating supply is 5,578,791,250 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars.

