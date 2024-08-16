Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Price Target Cut to $0.50

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Terran Orbital’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Terran Orbital Trading Down 39.4 %

Shares of Terran Orbital stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Terran Orbital has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $48.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.04.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terran Orbital will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Terran Orbital by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 93,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 63.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 166,978 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 237,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Terran Orbital by 616.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 149,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 128,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end satellite solutions. It engages in the integrated design, manufacture, and assembly of satellites; and management, operation, and provision of information from satellites that are on-orbit on behalf of its customers from its in-house mission operations centers and integrated international ground communications network using its proprietary software both on the satellite and throughout its ground infrastructure.

