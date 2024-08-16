Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $200.49 and last traded at $201.70. Approximately 22,551,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 99,142,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Tesla Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $689.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.37 and its 200 day moving average is $190.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

