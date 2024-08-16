The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $215.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.18.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $176.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.81. Boeing has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

