The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $4.50

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RSKD. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.03.

Shares of Riskified stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,853. The company has a market capitalization of $827.20 million, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Riskified by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Riskified by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Riskified by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

