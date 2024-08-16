The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 515.4% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,367,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $40.67.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

