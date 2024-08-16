The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of RNK stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 76 ($0.97). 915,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,412. The Rank Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60.40 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99.80 ($1.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of £356.01 million, a P/E ratio of -373.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The Rank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,000.00%.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.

