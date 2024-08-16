The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,068,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Southern by 45.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,994,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,570 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $128,413,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Southern by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,457,000 after acquiring an additional 934,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $56,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Southern Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,663. The company has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,280 shares of company stock worth $1,678,625. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

