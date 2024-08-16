Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Short Interest Up 60.2% in July

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the July 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 703,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Theriva Biologics Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN TOVX traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.20. 72,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,267. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.38. Theriva Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.68.
Theriva Biologics Company Profile
