TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Trading Up 1.9%

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.75 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.75 ($0.30). 176,843 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 134,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.30 ($0.30).

TheWorks.co.uk Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,938.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,370.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at TheWorks.co.uk

In related news, insider Harry Morley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £5,750 ($7,341.68). Insiders own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

About TheWorks.co.uk

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

