Thomas C. Erb Buys 2,000 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.94 per share, with a total value of $225,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:POST opened at $113.65 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $115.32. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average of $105.02.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. Post had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,035,000 after purchasing an additional 332,811 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Post by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,052,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,237,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,863,000 after buying an additional 419,945 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,095,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Post by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

