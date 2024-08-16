THORChain (RUNE) Trading Up 15.8% This Week

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. THORChain has a total market cap of $955.67 million and approximately $190.19 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $3.73 or 0.00006310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 413,671,109 coins and its circulating supply is 255,909,215 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

