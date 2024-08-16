Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Price Performance
Shares of THCPW remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.
