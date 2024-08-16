thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.45

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 15355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

thyssenkrupp Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.92.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.20%.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

