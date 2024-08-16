Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Downgraded to “Underperform” at National Bankshares

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.00. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC downgraded Tidewater Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$14.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Renewables has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.44.

LCFS stock traded down C$0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.07. 100,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,550. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.53. The stock has a market cap of C$106.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.52. Tidewater Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$2.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.05, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

