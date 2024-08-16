Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $79,667.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $79,667.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,606,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,560,101.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tile Shop alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $21,595.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 14,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $84,799.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,304 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $92,436.16.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 48,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $352,110.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $239,700.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $94,770.00.

Tile Shop Price Performance

NASDAQ TTSH traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 41,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,984. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $274.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 53,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 167.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 135,507 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 15.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 76,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.