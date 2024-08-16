Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $79,667.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $79,667.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,606,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,560,101.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $21,595.00.
- On Monday, August 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 14,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $84,799.00.
- On Friday, August 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,304 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $92,436.16.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.
- On Monday, August 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.
- On Friday, August 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 48,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $352,110.00.
- On Friday, July 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.
- On Tuesday, July 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $239,700.00.
- On Thursday, July 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $94,770.00.
Tile Shop Price Performance
NASDAQ TTSH traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 41,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,984. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $274.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71.
Tile Shop Company Profile
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.
