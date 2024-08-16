Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,400 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the July 15th total of 429,600 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TNXP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,236,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $32.32.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.64) by $10.88. The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -34.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. ( NASDAQ:TNXP Free Report ) by 260.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 335,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,358 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TNXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tonix Pharmaceuticals

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.