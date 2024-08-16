TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.80 Per Share

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

TORM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 102.0% annually over the last three years. TORM has a payout ratio of 89.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect TORM to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.4%.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ TRMD traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.27. The company had a trading volume of 945,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,843. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $35.77. TORM has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRMD

TORM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.