TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Up 23.1% in July

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
TORM Stock Down 1.1 %
TRMD traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.27. The stock had a trading volume of 945,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,693. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TORM has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $40.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78.
TORM Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.30%.
Separately, Evercore ISI increased their target price on TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.
TORM Company Profile
TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.
